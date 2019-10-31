Wright – who is also set to reprise his role as Felix Leiter in upcoming Bond film No Time to Die – joins a starry cast including Robert Pattinson as the titular character, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as nemesis The Riddler.

The Batman is reportedly a stand-alone film and so will not tie in with either the existing Batman films in the DC Extended Universe or with the studio’s recent runaway success Joker.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the film could be an adaptation of comic book miniseries The Long Halloween, which sees Batman face a serial killer who murders his victims on holiday, but the story has officially been kept under wraps for now.

The Batman is slated for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and US.