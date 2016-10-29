It's that time of year again, when we're all scrambling to find the right costume for a Halloween fancy dress party.

Advertisement

If you feel like you're running out of timey wimey, never fear, RadioTimes.com is here, with your guide to dressing up as your favourite Doctor or Companion.

10th Doctor

Tennant’s style as the Doctor was simple yet well put together. A sharp suit, tie and pair of converse are the core components needed to replicate his "indie boy" style when you head off trick or treating. Don't forget your sonic screwdriver!

Get the look

Rose Tyler

Advertisement

Back during her days in the Tardis, Rose Tyler went for a noughties chic look – we're talking bomber jackets and strappy shoes, items that are almost certainly lurking at the back of your wardrobe.

Get the look

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement