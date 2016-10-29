How to dress like your favourite Doctor or companion this Halloween
Happy Wholloween!
Published: Saturday, 29 October 2016 at 7:00 am
It's that time of year again, when we're all scrambling to find the right costume for a Halloween fancy dress party.
Advertisement
If you feel like you're running out of timey wimey, never fear, RadioTimes.com is here, with your guide to dressing up as your favourite Doctor or Companion.
10th Doctor
Tennant’s style as the Doctor was simple yet well put together. A sharp suit, tie and pair of converse are the core components needed to replicate his "indie boy" style when you head off trick or treating. Don't forget your sonic screwdriver!
Get the look
Rose Tyler
Advertisement
Back during her days in the Tardis, Rose Tyler went for a noughties chic look – we're talking bomber jackets and strappy shoes, items that are almost certainly lurking at the back of your wardrobe.
Get the look
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement