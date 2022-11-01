The series, which is set to release on the streamer in January 2023, stars Máiréad Tyers ( Belfast ) as Jen, who in the show's first-look image can be seen in a shop holding a bottle of milk.

Following on from Wedding Season earlier this year, Disney Plus 's latest UK original Extraordinary is coming soon - and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look at the superhero comedy.

The show is set in a world where ten years previously everyone over the age of 18 got a superpower, except for Jen. Jen is a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who we're told "would take anything at this point" when it comes to getting a power.

Throughout the season Jen goes on a journey to "find her maybe-superpower", as we watch her "adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation and her flatmates." The series is described as "a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is 'ordinary'."

Alongside Tyers the show also stars rising UK talent including Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), Bilal Hasna (Screw), Luke Rollason (Industry), Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls), Robbie Gee (Motherland) and Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood).

The series has been created by Emma Moran and is produced by Sid Gentle Films, whose previous projects have included Killing Eve and Ragdoll.

Extraordinary was first announced back in April 2021, alongside other series titled The Ballad of Renegade Nell and Culprits.

At the time Disney Plus's Vice President of Original Content, Liam Keelan, said in a statement: "These three outstanding title represent exactly where we want to be with our commissioning strategy for Disney and Star – projects of scale, originality and with top talent attached.

"This is just the beginning of a concerted push to bring the best ideas and storytellers to the service, appealing to audiences both here in the UK and across the globe."

Extraordinary will premiere on Disney Plus in January 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

