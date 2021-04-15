Disney Plus announces first scripted UK originals from makers of Gentleman Jack, The Night Manager and Killing Eve

The creators of Gentleman Jack, The Night Manager, Killing Eve, I Care a Lot and other hit titles are set to lead the first UK original productions for Disney Plus, the streamer has announced.

Three original shows, produced in the UK, will be arriving on Disney Plus, with one Disney-branded title and two Star-branded originals being commissioned by the platform.

BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright, who is best known for creating Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, will helm Disney’s 18th century series The Ballad of Renegade Nell – a woman forced into a life of highway robbery with her two orphaned sisters when she’s framed for murder.

Meanwhile, I Care a Lot and The 5th Wave’s J Blakeson will lead dark and funny heist series Culprits, with The Night Manager’s Stephen Barrett set to executive produce. The thriller will look at the aftermath of a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways but come under threat from a killer who is picking them off one-by-one.

Rounding out Disney Plus’s line-up of upcoming UK commissions is Extraordinary – a Star original executive produced by Killing Eve‘s Sally Woodward Gentle and penned by new talent Emma Moran. The series will follow the self-aware Jen, who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her.

“These three outstanding title represent exactly where we want to be with our commissioning strategy for Disney and Star – projects of scale, originality and with top talent attached,” Vice President of Original Content Liam Keelan said in a statement. “This is just the beginning of a concerted push to bring the best ideas and storytellers to the service, appealing to audiences both here in the UK and across the globe.”

The news follows Disney’s announcement earlier this week that David Beckham would star in the UK’s first non-scripted title – Save Our Squad – which will see the former Man United player return to Britain to mentor a grassroots team.

