Airing on Saturday 24th May 2025 at 6:50pm on BBC One, the show brought in a total of 1.8 million viewers according to the overnight ratings.

Now, via Barb, the seven-day ratings for Wish World have been confirmed at 2,856,000 viewers across the week.

This represents quite a fall in viewers from the 3,754,000 who watched the previous week's Interstellar Song Contest episode, although it is worth bearing in mind that these were the highest figures across the series thus far.

As for why ratings for Wish World may have been lower than earlier episodes in this season, there's a reason for that as well.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

Wish World, along with the season 15 finale The Reality War, were screened as a double bill in cinemas on 31st May, which may have discouraged many fans from watching it live or on BBC iPlayer.

This lower figure was similarly reflected in the overnight viewing figures for The Reality War, which saw Ncuti Gatwa shockingly vacate the TARDIS after weeks of speculation.

As it stands, the future of the show is very much up in the air, with a potential season 16 not yet confirmed.

Despite this, season 15's finale, which saw Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker make a surprise appearance, certainly set the stage for a new season with revealing the shocking apparent return of Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) as The Doctor's newest regeneration.

