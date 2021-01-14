Did you know the Ninth Doctor and Rose almost featured in a Doctor Who video game?
We don't know why the game was axed.
A Doctor Who companion video game was reportedly in the works back in 2005, according to Melbourne game developer Paul Callaghan.
The game would have been released alongside the revival’s first series, and would’ve featured Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper’s companion Rose.
Back in 2004, then BBC Worldwide Head of Communications Andy Widger told GamesRadar there was “no firm proposal for a game and no commitment to particular formats or an idea of a potential release date – and no screenshots”.
However, Callaghan spoke about working on the game for half a year while employed at former Melbourne game studio IR Gurus. In an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, he explained: “I’d wanted to work on a Doctor Who game since I was about 11 years old, so this was kind of a dream project for me”.
Despite Callaghan’s excitement for the game, he couldn’t pinpoint exactly why the project was dropped, stating “it’s complicated” when asked why it was axed. He did, however, offer his thoughts on the weak points of a Doctor Who game: the companions.
“The trick is to find a way to make them a bit more active,” he said.
“When it was cancelled,” Callaghan added, “I had to take a step back to work out whether or not this was the career I wanted to pursue. Ultimately, I wouldn’t change any of it. It was a unique experience and I learned a huge amount.
“It gave me the chance to follow the dreams of an 11-year-old me, and how many people can say they were paid to work on a Doctor Who game?”
