Doctor Who: Time Fracture returns after bouncing back from flood damage

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is set to reopen its doors later this month – with repairs having been made following flood damage earlier in the year.

The immersive experience was forced to close in July when heavy flooding hit the Mayfair building where it is located, leading to extensive damage.

But now various measures have been put in place – including the installation of a flood defence system – that will allow Whovians to visit the exhibit once again.

The repairs themselves had been affected by further flooding when rainstorms in September and October led to severe setbacks, but the work is now complete and the adventure will open again from Friday 26th November.

Several new cast members will also join the Unit HQ team for the reopening – with the new faces including Amber Blease, Myles Devonte, Harrie Dobby, Barry McStay, Khadija Sallet, Megan Shandley, Patrick Strain, Tom Telford and Simon Victor.

To celebrate the good news, a four-minute featurette has been released that gives fans a glimpse into some of the worlds experienced in the exhibit, offering a whirlwind tour of Unit HQ – check it out below:

Doctor Who: Time Fracture originally opened in May this year, promising to put “fans at the heart of the story, plunged into a journey across space and time”.

The show features pre-filmed cameo appearances from a number of Doctor Who stars and alumni, including Doctors Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Jo Martin and Jodie Whittaker and companions such as Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Jon Culshaw as the Brigadier and Alex Kingston as River Song

In a two-star review, RadioTimes.com said of the show, “Fans live like Time Lords in this interactive theatre piece – assuming they can work out what’s actually going on.”