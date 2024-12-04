It'll whisk us away as a hotel chain capitalises on time travel to sell stays in history - meanwhile, a danger threatens all of human history.

Coming together for our new festive shoot, photographed by Massimiliano Giorgeschi, with grooming from Lucie Pemerberton, Davies and Moffat (who are both big fans of Christmas, in case it wasn't clear from the 15 festive specials they've written between them) took some time to sit around a fireplace and decorate a Christmas tree together.

Of course, the occasion was complete with some iconic Doctor Who props (courtesy of Propped Up) and Christmas ornaments (courtesy of The Who Shop) - see if you can spot them in the gallery below!

As Joy to the World inches ever closer, we've been treated to tidbits and details including the full cast list, a teaser trailer and, crucially, the air time (you know, so you can plan your entire Christmas Day around it).

"This year, the Doctor will tell you the answer to that question you’ve been asking since you were a small child," Moffat recently told Radio Times of the episode. "The solution to the longest-standing mystery in not merely the Doctor Who universe, but the universe as a whole. Watch on Christmas Day!"

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Nicola Coughlan as Joy in Doctor Who Christmas special Joy to the World. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Meanwhile, the episode will also whisk us away to Everest Base Camp in the 1950s, the Orient Express, the Second World War, the year 4202 and the distant past.

Oh, and we're expecting a long-standing enemy in the form of the corporation Villengard to make an appearance.

As always, watch this space (and time!).

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

