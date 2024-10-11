Despite this, it certainly seems that Fifteenth Doctor star Ncuti Gatwa is optimistic, as he has now said that they start filming his third run of episodes next year.

Speaking on tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show, Gatwa was asked about Doctor Who, to which he said: "It is all going well. We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year."

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

It's worth noting that Gatwa's statement appears to contrast somewhat with those made recently by showrunner Russell T Davies.

He wrote in the most recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine: "The decision to commission Season 3 won’t be made until after Season 2 has transmitted. And that’s always been the deal since the start. Hey, we might even have a day off!

"Although maybe not, with the whole of TWB (The War Between the Land and the Sea) to complete and the rest of Season 2 to hammer into shape. So the Great Work goes on.

"I always think: every episode of Doctor Who is someone’s first episode. Imaginations will be sparking across the world, as these 14 episodes boil and bristle and burst on to the screen."

Gatwa will be seen appearing on The Graham Norton Show tonight, talking primarily about his role in the National Theatre's The Importance of Being Earnest.

He will be sat alongside Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, talking about their musical comedy-drama Emilia Pérez, Miranda Hart, talking about her memoir I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You, Kevin Kline, talking about Apple TV+ series Disclaimer, and Rag 'n' Bone Man, who will be performing live.

The new issue of Doctor Who Magazine is available to purchase now. Tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10:40pm.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

