Excitement, because it promises to be a wild adventure with lost treasure, Sea Devils and pirates in tow. Sadness, because this will be Jodie Whittaker’s penultimate adventure at the helm of the TARDIS before she hangs up her coat and key for Doctor number 14.

It is with a mixture of great excitement and great sadness that we approach the release of Doctor Who ’s upcoming Easter special.

But while we still have her and her faithful "fam", there's plenty to be happy about. As well as the main crew, this latest episode sees the return of classic villains the Sea Devils, and a host of new characters climbing aboard.

Read on for more details of the cast.

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils cast

Jodie Whittaker plays the Doctor

The Doctor in Legend Of The Sea Devils BBC

Who is the Doctor?

The Doctor, well you know the Doctor. A 2000-year-old Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels through time and space. The Doctor has been at the centre of British sci-fi for nearly 60 years, thanks to her ability to regenerate into different people. Now, the Doctor is in her 13th body, a bubbly and eccentric woman, but since her victory in series 13's Flux, she seems to know that her time is running out.

What else has Jodie Whittaker been in?

Before taking on this iconic role, Whittaker starred in a number of British series including the rural crime thriller Broadchurch, spy miniseries The Assets, and BBC One medical drama Trust Me. She first came to prominence in 2006 for her role in the comedy film Venus and has since appeared in sci-fi cult classics Attack the Block, and Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You (2011).

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) BBC

Who is Yasmin Khan?

Yasmin, or Yaz, is an ex-police officer from Sheffield who has been travelling with the Doctor since 2018. Loyal and intelligent, Yaz has stuck with the Time Lord for many adventures, despite the departure of her other friends. Yet after the New Year’s Day special, it was revealed that it’s not just loyalty that keeps Yaz travelling, but her romantic feelings for the Doctor. We can only hope that we get to see their relationship finally deepen in the upcoming story.

What else has Mandip Gill been in?

Gill’s first television part was in Hollyoaks as troubled teenager Phoebe McQueen from 2012 to 2015. She then went on to have guest roles in Cuckoo, Casualty and Doctors. Most recently Gill has been a part of the 2022 Apple+ series Suspicion alongside Uma Thurman. She also appeared in the interactive pandemic-based film Five Dates.

John Bishop plays Dan Lewis

Dan Lewis (JOHN BISHOP)

Who is Dan Lewis?

Dan is the newest edition to the TARDIS team. After being accidentally pulled into the Doctor’s world at the start of series 13, he has since made his mark by helping to save the universe and single-handedly taking on everything from Daleks to Sontarans. Dan is fiercely proud of Liverpool, and in this latest episode, it’s hard to know what will be worse for him: the Sea Devils or his pirate costume.

What else has John Bishop been in?

Bishop is a successful comedian who is more well-known for his stand-up than his acting. Since his debut in 2000 Bishop has been a regular on British comedy and panel shows such as Live at the Apollo and A League of their Own. However, he was a recurring part of the third and fourth series of Skins and has stared in films Funny Cow and Route Irish.

Crystal Yu plays Madame Ching

Crystal Yu as Madam Ching (BBC Studios / James Pardon) BBC

Who is Madame Ching?

Madame Ching the pirate queen is an elusive but real figure from the 19th century. Also named Zheng Yi Sao, this pirate leader has featured in many stories throughout the years and is thought to have been as fearsome as Blackbeard. “She commanded roughly 1500 ships and 18,00 men,” said Crystal Yu in an interview with Doctor Who Magazine.

In this episode, we find Madame Ching in search of the lost treasure of the Flor de la Mar (a real historical ship), but she finds something even more terrifying along the way.

What else has Crystal Yu been in?

Yu is best known for playing Lily Chao in Casualty from 2013 to 2017. She has also been in A Christmas Prince: the Royal Baby and will soon appear in the sci-fi film Deus.

Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki

Picture Shows: Ying Ki (MARLOWE CHAN-REEVES) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Who is Ying Ki?

Most of what we know about Ying Ki has come from the Who production team’s most recent trailer. In it, he stands smiling next to Dan and Yaz as Arthur Lee’s character pronounces “we don’t stand a chance.” He appears to have a contentious relationship with Madame Ching, however, as, according to Crystal Yu, he first comes across her when he and Dan are caught sneaking around on her ship.

Since the trailer’s release, Marlowe Chan-Reeves has tweeted “still pinching myself!” So we can’t wait to see what he brings to the role.

What else has Marlowe Chan-Reeves been in?

This episode will be Chan-Reeves’ first on-screen acting role.

Arthur Lee as Ji-Hun

Picture Shows: Ji-Hun (ARTHUR LEE) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Who is Ji-Hun?

Little is known about Ji-Hun, although it has been rumoured that he comes from a different historical era. In the trailer, he can be seen readying for battle and actor Arthur Lee has confirmed that he filmed a highly choreographed fight for the role: “I’d never had sword training before but the stunt co-ordinator Crispin Layfield, made it fun.” Let’s hope Ji-Hun gets to face off with a Sea Devil.

What else has Arthur Lee been in?

Before setting sail with the Doctor, Lee appeared in 2022’s The Batman and in the 2018 series Strangers.

David K S. Tse as Ying Was

Ying Was (David K S Tse) BBC

Who is Ying Was?

Ying Was is a very mysterious figure who we know virtually nothing about. In a new set of photos released by the BBC, he appears to clash with Madame Ching, although it doesn't seem like he plays a large part in the episode.

Ying Was (David K S Tse) and Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) BBC

What else has David K S. Tse been in?

David K S. Tse is best known for his appearance in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Spy Game. He has also done voice-over work for the game James Bond 007: Blood Stone.

Craige Els as Marsissus

A green Sea Devil frowns in Doctor Who BBC Studios / James Pardon

Who is Marsissus?

Marsissus is the named leader of the Sea Devils, and presumably, the one who can be seen eerily grinning in the BBC trailer. It’s unclear what the Sea Devils' plans are at this point, but thanks to the Doctor, it is clear that “chaos” will be involved.

What else has Craige Els been in?

Els has been on the TARDIS crew before as Lupari officer and protector of John Bishop, Karvanista in series 13. Before that he was cast in Ripper Street and Coronation Street.

Simon Carew, Andrew Cross, Jon Davey, Chester Durrant, Mickey Lewis and Richard Price as the Sea Devils

The Sea Devils in Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils BBC

Who are the Sea Devils?

Not seen since 1984 the Sea Devils are classic Doctor Who villains from the prehistoric era. Cousins to the Silurian species, these aquatic foes were the previous inhabitants of the Earth, and now they want to take it back.

What else have they been in?

All these actors have appeared before in Doctor Who. Whether playing monsters or marines, they can often be seen lurking in shot.

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 17th April.

For more news, interviews and features, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

