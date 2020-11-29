Showing off the Daleks acting as Downing street drones, the "fam" taking on Robertson and rogue squid Daleks attaching themselves to their victims, there looks like there's a LOT for us to enjoy this episode - even if the Doctor is apparently trapped for most of it.

And who doesn't love a TARDIS base of operations full of post-its?

"Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain's hottest young actors — just in the guest cast!" series showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a release.

"Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise."

Based on what we've seen so far, he's not bluffing...

