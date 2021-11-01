Doctor Who – The Halloween Apocalypse podcast review

“Trick or treat, Doctor…”

Advertisement

Yes, Whovians had a very Happy Halloween this year thanks to the return of Doctor Who, which kicked off series 13 with an action-packed apocalyptic episode on Sunday night.

Now, our experts give their verdict on The Halloween Apocalypse in this week’s episode of the Doctor Who podcast from RadioTimes.com, pick out their favourite moments and predict what we might see in the rest of this “Flux” miniseries.

All that, plus we’re joined for an interview by the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and have a special spooky monster-themed Controversial Question of the Week.

What else can I expect from episode 1?

To kick things off we delve into some of the bigger Who news stories of the week, including the future of the TARDIS team post-Jodie Whittaker and what Mandip Gill thought of the return of Russell T Davies.

Then, we catch up with Jodie Whittaker to see how she’s feeling about her impending 2022 exit, what it was like working with new companion John Bishop and (more generally) what we can expect from Doctor Who: Flux.

“I suppose, really, I will be the Doctor until I am no longer on screen as the Doctor,” she tells us.

“When it is my last day of shooting, that will certainly feel as if a huge part of my life, in that sense, will be like, I suppose that chapter will be closing.”

Then, join us for our in-depth review of The Halloween Apocalypse, featuring a brutal disagreement (Karvanista – brilliant or naff?), some unlikely theories (is Swarm a secret Time Lord?) and an explanation for why this episode was like space tapas.

And if all that wasn’t enough, we’re also asking our Controversial Question of the Week – what is the least scary supposedly-scary Who monster?

When and where can I listen?

Join Huw and Morgan on Mondays for their reaction to the latest episodes, behind-the-scenes interviews with cast and crew and the biggest discussions about Doctor Who’s past, present and future.

Next week, we’ll be back to review The War of the Sontarans. Find every episode here.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Doctor Who airs on BBC One on Sundays. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.