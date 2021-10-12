Doctor Who’s Paul McGann, India Fisher to reunite in new Eighth Doctor and Charley stories for Big Finish
To mark 20 years since their first team-up, Big Finish is bringing one of its most popular pairings back together.
Doctor Who audio drama producers Big Finish have something very exciting in store for long-time listeners – new adventures for the Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) and Charley Pollard (India Fisher).
McGann’s first story with Big Finish, Storm Warning, was released back in 2011 and was the first of a series of adventures which saw his Doctor travel alongside “Edwardian adventuress” Charley.
Though the pair eventually parted ways in 2007’s The Girl Who Never Was, they’re to be reunited for a new new box set of full cast audio adventures to mark their 20th anniversary as a duo.
Due for release in January 2022, Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress (and no – that’s not a typo!) will be comprised of four new stories: The Mummy Speaks! by Alan Barnes, Eclipse by Lisa McMullin, The Slaying of the Writhing Mass by Eddie Robson, and Heart of Orion by Nicholas Briggs.
The final story in the set is a sequel to the Eighth Doctor and Charley’s second story together, 2001’s Sword of Orion, and will also see actress Michelle Livingstone reprise her role as Deeva Jansen from that Cybermen adventure.
Paul McGann said: “It’s been great to bring the Doctor and Charley back together again to celebrate 20 years of adventures with Big Finish. I can’t think of a more fitting set of celebratory stories.”
India Fisher added: “What a roller coaster these four celebratory stories take us on! We travel to Paris with an Egyptian Mummy, we meet swarms of giant moths, change the course of history and meet an old adversary who appears to have returned from the dead… I’m thrilled to be back travelling with the Doctor once again!”
Doctor Who – The Eighth Doctor Adventures: Charlotte Pollard – The Further Adventuress is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set (at the discounted price of £24.99) or digital download (similarly discounted for pre-order at £19.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.
