Doctor Who adds Supacell and Noughts & Crosses writer for season 15
They have reportedly penned an episode alongside Russell T Davies.
Sharma Walfall has joined the writing team on Doctor Who and has reportedly penned an episode in the upcoming season.
According to her agency listing and an unconfirmed report, Walfall has co-written the third episode of season 2 with Russell T Davies. The working title for the episode is Five Miles Deep.
Walfall is a decorated writer and has credits from Noughts & Crosses, Dreamland, Renegade Nell and more recently, Netflix's Supacell.
When approached by RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment.
In a recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed that six different writers would be on board for the new season.
While remaining fairly tight-lipped on what the episodes would contain, he admitted his excitement for episode 6 of the new season, previously saying at a BAFTA event: "There's one next year where I very specifically said, 'I want this film crossed with that thing,' and that's the best episode ever!
"Episode 6 next year, watch episode 6 next year – it's a riot. My God, it's a riot. It's hilarious."
As ever, the details of the new Doctor Who season has been kept under wraps, but with the teaser trailer recently being released and a cast member confirmed, there is plenty to get excited for.
The teaser trailer, which was released over the Christmas period, sees the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) team up with new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu).
The trailer also offered a glimpse of the return of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) alongside UNIT as the Doctor warned of "forces beyond this universe" playing "deadly games".
Doctor Who will return for season 15 in 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
