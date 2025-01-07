Walfall is a decorated writer and has credits from Noughts & Crosses, Dreamland, Renegade Nell and more recently, Netflix's Supacell.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. ,BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

In a recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed that six different writers would be on board for the new season.

While remaining fairly tight-lipped on what the episodes would contain, he admitted his excitement for episode 6 of the new season, previously saying at a BAFTA event: "There's one next year where I very specifically said, 'I want this film crossed with that thing,' and that's the best episode ever!

"Episode 6 next year, watch episode 6 next year – it's a riot. My God, it's a riot. It's hilarious."

Read more:

As ever, the details of the new Doctor Who season has been kept under wraps, but with the teaser trailer recently being released and a cast member confirmed, there is plenty to get excited for.

The teaser trailer, which was released over the Christmas period, sees the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) team up with new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu).

The trailer also offered a glimpse of the return of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) alongside UNIT as the Doctor warned of "forces beyond this universe" playing "deadly games".

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who will return for season 15 in 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.