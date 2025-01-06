However, Doctor Who producer Phil Collinson has now made pains to quell any fears from fans that the new remasters would be in any way replacing the originals, assuring them that the serials would remain on iPlayer in their original form.

Speaking in this month's issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Collinson said: "I love those stories. I grew up with them. We would never take them away. They are all there for people to watch.

"It's just that some viewers, especially younger ones, find it difficult to sit down and watch hours and hours of black-and-white material.

"I love it, and lots of people do. These stories are great. They are as good as anything we're transmitting now. It's just that sometimes they need a bit of help to sing to people. That's what we are doing, and we're doing it with so much love."

David Savile as Lieutenant Carstairs and Jane Sherwin as Lady Jennifer Buckingham in Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour. BBC

Meanwhile, lead colourisation artist on The War Games, Richard Tipple, added: "A casual fan might be daunted by the thought of taking on 10 black-and-white episodes, but a 90-minute movie, in colour - that's something they can get on board with.

"It might open this whole era up to someone, how cool would that be?

"This story is brilliant and epic. It's Troughton in full pomp. What we've done is give it a 2024 refit. It's done with a huge amount of love for the original."

The remastered version of The War Games appears to have done more than just cut down and colourise the serial, as it seems to have confirmed a long-running theory that the War Chief is in fact an incarnation of the Master.

During a scene in which the Doctor and the War Chief lock eyes for the first time and instantly recognise each other, a new musical score plays, with Murray Gold's theme The Master Vainglorious playing.

Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who will return to BBC One for season 15 in 2025. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

