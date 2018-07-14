Jodie Whittaker's Doctor is about to pay a visit to the World Cup Final – and Doctor Who fans who tune in to the France v Croatia match on BBC1 this Sunday will be treated to an exclusive first look at the Thirteenth Doctor and her friends.

The BBC has revealed plans to premiere brand new Doctor Who series 11 footage during their World Cup Final coverage, teasing: "The World Cup may not be coming home but the Tardis is on its way."