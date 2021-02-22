Doctor Who Master trilogy watchalong party confirmed

Social media has its faults, but we can’t resist a good watchalong.

Another unmissable online event is on its way, as the latest Doctor Who Lockdown viewing party has been announced.

It’s a triple bill, inviting fans to re-watch the Master trilogy, featuring John Simm and David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor, and the organiser has revealed it will be the last in a series of Tweetalongs that has kept Doctor Who fans entertained during the pandemic.

It’s taking place this Sunday from 6pm, and it will be your last chance to get involved.

Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook has organised most of the watchalongs so far, and announced that they would be coming to an end this month. She tweeted the news by saying, “Everything has its time, and everything ends… I’ll be announcing the final Tweetalong later this afternoon!”

She later followed up with a tweet that read, “Believe it or not, we’ve been doing Doctor Who Lockdown for almost a year now! This may be the last Tweetalong, but we’re going to end with a SPECTACULAR watch party.

“And here comes our final Tweetalong… A TRIPLE BILL! Sunday 28th February 6pm (GMT), UTOPIA 7pm (GMT), THE SOUND OF DRUMS 8pm (GMT), LAST OF THE TIME LORDS. Watch with fans around the world. Join in with the hashtag #YANA”

If you haven’t participated in the event before, the idea is that fans from all over the world re-watch classic episodes at exactly the same time, tweeting their reactions and comments along the way.

Other episodes that have already been chosen for watchalongs include series one episode Rose, 10th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, and series five episode Vincent and the Doctor.

The Master trilogy watchalong will take place on Sunday night from 6pm. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.