A project to penetrate the Earth's crust and release a new energy source starts to cause concern when its mastermind, Professor Eric Stahlman, rejects all safety warnings. Despite the Doctor's protestations about the terrible consequences for the planet, a green substance leaking from the drill head mutates those who touch it into heat-seeking, primordial creatures. An accident transports the Doctor and his Tardis console to a parallel world, where the Inferno project is closer to completion. Unable to prevent a catastrophe there, he is desperate to return to his own dimension and thwart a repetition…

Episode 1 - Saturday 9 May 1970

Episode 2 - Saturday 16 May 1970

Episode 3 - Saturday 23 May 1970

Episode 4 - Saturday 30 May 1970

Episode 5 - Saturday 6 June 1970

Episode 6 - Saturday 13 June 1970

Episode 7 - Saturday 20 June 1970

Location filming: March/April 1970 at Berry Wiggins & Co Ltd, Hoo St Werburgh, Kent

Filming: April 1970 at Ealing Studios

Studio recording: April/May 1970 in TC3, May 1970 in TC6 and TC3

Doctor Who - Jon Pertwee

Brigadier/Brigade Leader Lethbridge Stewart - Nicholas Courtney

Liz Shaw/Section Leader Elizabeth Shaw - Caroline John

Sergeant Benton/Platoon Under Leader Benton - John Levene

Professor Eric Stahlman/Director Stahlman - Olaf Pooley

Sir Keith Gold - Christopher Benjamin

Greg Sutton - Derek Newark

Petra Williams/Dr Petra Williams - Sheila Dunn

Private Latimer - David Simeon

Private Wyatt - Derek Ware

Harry Slocum - Walter Randall

John Bromley - Ian Fairbairn

RSF Sentry - Roy Scammell

Patterson - Keith James

Primords - Dave Carter, Pat Gorman, Philip Ryan, Peter Thompson, Walter Henry

Writer - Don Houghton

Incidental music - library tracks

Special sounds - Brian Hodgson

Designer - Jeremy Davies

Script editor - Terrance Dicks

Producer - Barry Letts

Director - Douglas Camfield (and Barry Letts uncredited)

If tone meetings had existed in 1970, the key word for Inferno would have been "intense". This exhausting seven-parter broke new ground with its relentless escalation of pressure, its ecological mindedness and dramatic dualism.

Such intensity seems to have spilled over onto the set - credited director Douglas Camfield suffered a minor heart attack and was replaced for episode three onwards by Barry Letts. The professionalism of the latter says much for his commitment to the show, both then and for years afterwards; here, he grasped the baton and ran with it to the bitter end.

Mankind's heedless plundering of the Earth is expressed in the story with haunting eloquence: "Listen to that," says the Doctor. "That's the sound of this planet screaming out its rage!" It's a theme we'll see again during Pertwee's Doctorial occupancy.

We're used to parallel-world stories in the modern era of Doctor Who, but in 1970 it was innovative, disorientating and shocking. The jackbooted, totalitarianism of "Sideways Earth" as visited by the Doctor is an officious, loveless world, full of Big Brotherly dogma - Nick Courtney, Carrie John and John Levene invest their mirror images with confounding malice.

Impending apocalypse and coexisting opposites would seem ample material to spin the tale out, but Don Houghton at some point injected monstrous diversion (the Primords were not part of his original concept). And Inferno certainly gives the horror button a vigorous twist, what with Stahlmann forcing a technician's head towards the gangrenous goop, the mad professor covering a screaming Benton's face with his hairy hand, and infected unfortunates plunging to their death from refinery gantry.

When I watched it as a child, the Primords seemed the best and most important part of the serial. The long-haired Max Wall-alikes were the inspiration for many games played by me and my best friend. Alas, my adult self sees them as a risible superfluity. The Quatermass-style transformations are fine, but the final effect - all Christmas-cracker plastic teeth and gurns into Camera One - leaves a lot to be desired.

In any case the relationship of the creatures to the waste product is never cleared up. It looks at one point as if the plotlines will be reconciled when the Doctor says he's heard a noise like their synthesized grunting once before - on Krakatoa. But it's a narrative cul-de-sac.

The main thrust of the plot, however, is good, scary, cautionary stuff, and the Doctor's salvaging of the situation (with the countdown clock stopped on 00:35, you'll notice - not the more clichéd 00:01) doesn't quite make up for the fact that we've seen the Earth die screaming.

Although he's the hero of the hour once again, the Third Doctor's jarring propensity for gentlemanly understatement continues. "You, sir, are a nitwit," he tells the patently insane Stahlman. He will go on to describe Hitler as a bounder in a later adventure.

Amid all the loss of temper and shouting-till-hoarse, there's solid work from Olaf Pooley as the intractable professor, Derek Newark as sexist troubleshooter Sutton and Chris Benjamin as the eminently reasonable Sir Keith. And two small but lovely moments make this a memorable final story for Caroline John.

The first is an eloquent silence from her Rosa Klebbish version of Liz. She disbelieves the Doctor's parallel-world theory until he asks: "Did you ever think of becoming a scientist?" Her confusion, in close-up, is the tiny breakthrough that makes a final redemption possible. The second is the corny comedy ending in which the Doctor dematerialises in high dudgeon into a dungheap, occasioning a lovely, naturalistic laugh from Liz. Hard to get right, laughter, but she nails it.

RT readers were treated to this lavish, four-page behind-the-scenes feature to coincide with episode one.

A colour poster of Pertwee accompanied episode six.

