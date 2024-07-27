Now, speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Davies has addressed these fourth wall breaks, saying: "It’s part of the show going forward, breaking the fourth wall."

Davies also addressed whether there would be more music in the upcoming season, after The Devil's Chord centred so heavily around it, to which he said: "I can promise you more music! There’s more music. It’s not a musical, but there’s an episode that’s packed full of songs."

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who episode Empire of Death. BBC

Davies previously addressed the canonical reason behind the fourth wall breaks, saying that while he and the Doctor Who team know what it is, they may never reveal it.

More like this

Read more:

Davies told SFX Magazine: "That hasn’t been explained, and it might never be, frankly. It’s very interesting, within the Doctor Who offices, we know exactly why that happens and yet I’m showing no sign of putting that on screen.

"There is actually a reason for it that was in a very early draft of The Star Beast. But I see no need to explain it whatsoever. My sister watches that, she doesn’t blink. She actually doesn’t blink when a character turns to camera and gives them a wink.

"I mean, you would if it was Pride and Prejudice, that would be odd. But there’s something showy about Doctor Who, there’s something proscenium arch about it. There’s something arch about it, full stop."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As part of the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Davies also confirmed a new spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea, which will star Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.