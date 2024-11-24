Doctor Who hints at plot twist with Christmas special title confusion
Doctor Who fans have another mystery to solve ahead of this year's Christmas special, following the release of a new official poster.
The sci-fi, which airs on the BBC in the UK and on Disney Plus internationally, previously announced that this year's festive episode is called Joy to the World.
However, in the new artwork unveiled by Disney Plus to coincide with Doctor Who Day, the title is instead printed as Joy to the Worlds.
While fans initially assumed that the plural 'Worlds' was an error, the Disney Doctor Who social media account has been replying to comments to indicate that something else is afoot.
In response to one fan asking why there was an 's' on the end of the title, the @disneydoctorwho Instagram wrote: "Won’t get any spoilers out of us."
Another follower asking the same question got the reply: "Tune in Christmas Day to find out," while a separate comment from the official account added: "WORLDS? ???? Have to tune in to see what that means!"
It's led some to speculate that there could be a multiversal twist in store, while others have wondered if the UK and international versions of the episode may be slightly different.
As for what we do know about the episode, Joy to the World(s) was written by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat and stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor along with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan as a character named Joy.
Moffat previously told BBC South East of the plot for the episode: "Imagine in the far, far future that a hotel chain got hold of the idea of time travel. What's the first thing a hotel chain would do if they had time travel? They'd realise they had an opportunity to sell all the unsold nights in their own hotels in history."
Elsewhere during Doctor Who Day, Moffat took part in a live tweetalong for his recent episode Boom, the show announced its biggest props and costumes auction ever with more than 150 lots, and Patrick Troughton's final story as the Second Doctor – The War Games – was confirmed to be getting a colourised special edition next month.
Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas Day. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
