Set to be the biggest in the show's history, it will include around 150 Doctor Who lots in a bid to raise money for Children in Need, with a previously announced two-lot auction ending today.

BBC Studios confirmed that it will be partnering with film memorabilia specialist and auction company Propstore on the project, with bids starting from £100 on many of the lots.

It's been an exciting time for Doctor Who fans as of late, and there are some iconic gems from the series that could very well be yours for the taking.

The auction will include props and costumes from the show's history and will span the Tenth to Thirteenth Doctor eras.

Primary costumes from the Tenth (David Tennant), Eleventh (Matt Smith), Twelfth (Peter Capaldi) and Thirteenth (Jodie Whittaker) Doctors will be up for grabs, as well as a Traitor Dalek and even a 50th anniversary TARDIS.

A Weeping Angel in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

And while they may be the stuff of nightmares, a Weeping Angel statue will also be up for sale in February's auction.

If you've always wanted a piece of the beloved sci-fi series for yourself, this could very well be your chance as the auction is open to everyone worldwide and prices on many of the lots will start from £100.

Read more:

On the announcement of the auction, Vanessa Hamilton, Doctor Brand Director at BBC Studios, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Propstore for this incredible auction. Doctor Who holds so much history and memories for fans around the world, we look forward to giving fans of the iconic series an opportunity to own a piece of TV history and support BBC Children in Need in the process.”

Stephen Lane, the CEO of Propstore, also commented: “We’re delighted to partner once again with BBC Children in Need for another incredible Doctor Who auction, building on the tremendous success of our November live TV auction event.

"With over 150 unique items available at a variety of price points, there’s something for every Doctor Who fan out there, all while supporting this extraordinary cause.”

The auction announcement follows on from what has already been an exciting Doctor Who Day for fans, with the occasion being marked by new pictures of this year’s Christmas special, Joy to the World, as well as the news that there will be a brand new special edition of a classic tale.

It's been announced today that Patrick Troughton's final story as the Second Doctor, The War Games, is set to be colourised and enhanced, as well as being updated with visual and sound effects and even the Second Doctor's regeneration into the Third Doctor – on screen for the first time.

The episode was originally aired in 1969 but this new edition will also feature "recovered footage not seen since the original broadcast" and will air this coming December on BBC Four and iPlayer.

The Doctor Who online auction will launch in February 2025 on the Propstore website. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

