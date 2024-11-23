Not only that, but this new version of the serial will feature a 'lost' piece of Doctor Who history – while the Second Doctor's regeneration into the Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) originally took place off-screen, the special edition of The War Games will depict the changeover on-screen.

We're also promised the new release – which will air on BBC Four and be available on BBC iPlayer – will feature "recovered footage not seen since the original broadcast".

"From the day I arrived back on Doctor Who, this was the plan," said showrunner Russell T Davies. "To colourise old stories and bring them back to life. And on Doctor Who Day itself, it’s great to announce this, celebrating the show’s wonderful heritage with an all-time-classic. It looks so vivid and new - and for fans of black-and-white, the story in its original form will stay on BBC iPlayer, so everyone wins!

"I actually watched this transmit in 1969, at 6 years old, terrified of the Roman soldiers, fascinated by villains with glinting spectacles, and in awe of the Doctor’s brand new origin. Now fans old and new can enjoy it all over again."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Though the original version of The War Games was notable for being one of Doctor Who's longest-ever stories, unfolding over 10 25-minute episodes – with the entire serial over 4 hours long – the special edition, edited by Benjamin Cook, will run to a tight 90 minutes.

The story follows the Doctor and his companions, Zoe (Wendy Padbury) and Jamie (Frazer Hines), as they arrive on what seems to be a World War I battlefield. They soon uncover a sinister plot involving soldiers from various historical eras, abducted and used in a brutal game.

As the Doctor delves deeper into the machinations of the War Lord (Philip Madoc) and his disturbing experiments, he faces one of his most formidable challenges yet.

The War Games is a pivotal story in the Doctor Who canon, introducing both the Time Lords and their home planet – then-unnamed, later christened Gallifrey – for the first time.

The special edition follows a similar treatment given to 1963/64's The Daleks in 2023, to mark the 60th anniversary of the franchise.

Read more:

The War Games' special edition will air on 23rd December 2024 on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.