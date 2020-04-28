From 7pm (UK time) on Friday 1st May, The Chimes of Midnight writer Robert Shearman and star India Fisher (who plays the Doctor's companion Charley Pollard) will also be tweeting along, chipping in facts and memories of the story using the hashtag #PlumPudding.

Here's how to join in...

At 7pm (UK time) precisely on Friday 1st May, press “play” on the SoundCloud playlist stream of Doctor Who: The Chimes of Midnight here: soundcloud.com/big-finish/sets/plumpudding

Then follow @BigFinish on Twitter, or click on the #PlumPudding hashtag to see what people are saying and add your own comments.

If you’re listening to your own copy of The Chimes of Midnight at home, there will be a short interval between parts 2 and 3, so you can swap the CD, turn over the vinyl, or take a comfort break.

If you'll be listening to Chimes for the first time, or just need a reminder, the official synopsis below will give you an idea of what to expect from the spooky tale...

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring...

But something must be stirring. Something hidden in the shadows. Something which kills the servants of an old Edwardian mansion in the most brutal and macabre manner possible. Exactly on the chiming of the hour, every hour, as the grandfather clock ticks on towards midnight.

Trapped and afraid, the Doctor and Charley are forced to play detective to murders with no motive, where even the victims don't stay dead. Time is running out.

And time itself might well be the killer...