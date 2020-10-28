Over the weekend, Sophie hosted a live stream on which she spent 14 hours drawing characters from the beloved sci-fi show – one for each letter of the alphabet – with digital versions of the pieces available for sale.

An online auction is also planned for the only A3 physical print available of all the drawings, with the sale going ahead when the print arrives.

Characters drawn by Sophie during the live stream include Brian the Ood, a Kerblam Man and a Zygon, as well as one drawing of the TARDIS.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Sophie wrote on her website that she couldn't "put into words the emotions I went through".

She added, "We raised more money than I dared hope for. I had only planned for a small total because I wanted to not look silly if my stream was not even watched.

"Bigger fool me," she continued, noting how the campaign had raised $130 in the first half an hour.

"I started to really ache about eight hours in. I’ve never drawn constantly like that before, a few breaks for the loo and a cuppa and to find out what I was having for dinner - but in the whole, I was fighting through the whole time."

The whole live stream is available to watch on YouTube, while it is still possible for fans to donate on the Just Giving page set up by Sophie.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.