Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Disney announces plans for 10 new Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Disney announces plans for 10 new Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series

The world's biggest film and TV content producer has announced ambitious short-term production plans.

The Mandalorian

Published:

The Walt Disney Company announced plans to launch around 10 new Marvel series and 10 new Star Wars series over the next few years.

Advertisement

In addition, Disney would also launch 15 live-action, animation and Pixar series during the same period.

Disney made the astounding announcement at its annual Investor Day, this year streamed worldwide.

Disney’s Chairman, Media and Entertainment Distribution Kareem Daniel said: “With these Disney+ originals, along with theatrical releases and library titles, we will be adding something new to the service every week.”

Disney has had big success with The Mandalorian on Disney+, whose second season is winding up on the streaming network, and will soon debut Marvel’s WandaVision as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, again starring Tom Hiddlestone.

As well, Disney+ will incorporate a new global content platform “tile” on its streaming service – Star, which will be embedded in the Disney+ app.

The new content will come at a cost – the subscription for Disney+ will increase by 2€ in Europe and an equivalent amount elsewhere.

By any measure the rise of Disney+ has been phenomenal in 2020. Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, Rebecca Campbell, said it had signed up 86.8 million subscribers in its first year.

As well, it now had 38.8 million subscribers on its streaming channel Hulu and 11.5 million for sports platform ESPN+.

You can sign up to Disney+ here for just £59.99 to get a full year’s subscription. You will be able to stream Loki and so much more.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about The Mandalorian

rt awards sci fi
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian wins big at the Emmys

Giancarlo Esposito stars in The Mandalorian as Moff Gideon

Is Moff Gideon a saviour? Giancarlo Esposito’s surprise take on The Mandalorian villain

Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian (Katee Sackhoff)

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff says her “mind was blown” to play Bo-Katan in live action

Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian star teases Moff Gideon character details ahead of season 2