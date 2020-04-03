The first two movies are on Disney Plus UK for you to watch now, but the third movie continues the battle of good v evil between the teen sons and daughters of the famous Disney villains.

When is Descendants 3 on Disney Plus UK?

There's no set release date for Descendants 3 on Disney Plus UK. You can watch the first two movies on the service while you wait. If you're in the US you can watch it now.

We will update this article when a date is announced.

What is Descendants 3 about?

This time around Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay return to the Isle of the Lose to recruit other evil teens to join them at Auradon Prep.

The kids have to return to Aurdon after Audrey and Hades steal Maleficent's Sceptre for their nefarious means.

