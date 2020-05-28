Immediately the likes of Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jade Tailor (The Magicians) apparently put themselves forward for the role on social media, with fans noting their experience with action and/or martial arts stood them in good stead for the role.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested that Rose’s Orange is the New Black co-star Samira Wiley could be a good choice along with current Batwoman star Rachel Skarsten (who plays Rose’s onscreen sister currently).

Also in the mix? WWE star Sonya Deville (who could definitely handle the physical side of things) and Krypton star Wallis Day, who attracted so much support for the role from fans that she ended up making a statement on the matter, having previously described it as a “dream job”.

More like this

Clearly, then, there are a lot of candidates to be the new Batwoman – but who’s your favourite? Which of these actors should don the cape and cowl and save Gotham from the forces of evil?

Vote now and have your say – and if you want a little more information about Batwoman candidates, take a look here.

And who knows? When the world opens up again, it could be one of these faces hidden beneath the bat-mask…

Advertisement

Batwoman continues airing on E4 on Sundays at 9:00pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.