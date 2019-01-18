While 55.9% of overseas viewers chose to “throw tea” in frustration over the machine belonging to Stefan – a troubled programmer played by Fionn Whitehead – Brits chose the option only 52.9% of the time.

Alongside this tea-tastic stat, Netflix also released some other intriguing numbers about viewers’ route through the interactive movie.

For instance, it turns out that most viewers chose to feed Stefan Frosties rather than Sugar Puffs for breakfast in the episode’s first choice. 60 per cent of them, in fact.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of people were rooting for Stefan at the start of the episode, with 73% wanting him to accept the programming job offered to him. Of course, on making that choice, viewers were forced to reconsider, a turn that ultimately led to Stefan’s downfall.

Netflix also revealed the ending which the least amount of viewers reached: the one where Stefan goes back in time to board the train with his mum.

However, the streaming service didn’t reveal the grizzly stats we all want to see: how many of us forced Stefan to kill his dad in cold blood. And how many of those people decided to cut him up or bury him.

There’s no way those numbers will be depressing and horrifying in equal measure, right?

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is streaming on Netflix now