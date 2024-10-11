The duo are both nominated for their work on Doctor Who, while they go up against four more contenders - Abby Cook for Blue Peter, Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer, Jack Lowden for Slow Horses and Ashley Storrie for Dinosaur.

The nominees were selected by an independent jury comprised of Scottish media and culture experts, with the category intended to recognise the key Scottish talent who have made an impact with audiences in the past year.

You can vote for your winner from the six nominees now, with the vote remaining open until 5pm on Wednesday 30th October.

The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on Sunday 17th November.

Jude MacLaverty, director of BAFTA Scotland, said in a statement: "The six nominees announced today have captured our nation's attention creating 'watercooler' moments through their work and performances on our TV screens.

"All six nominees have inspired, entertained and educated audiences over the past year. Now it’s over to you, the public, to vote for YOUR favourite Scot on Screen from this past year. Get voting!"

Big names to have previously won the award include Lawrence Chaney for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Sam Heughan for Outlander and Lauren Lyle for Karen Pirie.

Among the rest of the nominees at this year's ceremony are first-time BAFTA Scotland nominees Khalid Abdalla, Daniel Portman, Nicola Walker, Doon Mackichan, Stephen McMillan, Safia Oakley-Green and Kit Young.

The BAFTA Scotland Awards 2024 will take place on Sunday 17th November, with an edited highlights programme broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 20th November.

