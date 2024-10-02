Baby Reindeer gets nods at BAFTA Scotland Awards 2024 as nominations revealed

Gadd has been nominated for the Actor Television award for playing lead character Donny Dunn, as well as receiving a nod for writing the series.

BAFTA Scotland has announced the nominations for its annual awards ceremony, with Richard Gadd receiving a first-time nomination for Baby Reindeer .

In the acting category, he will be going up against David Tennant for his work in There She Goes, as well as first-time BAFTA Scotland nominees Khalid Abdalla for The Crown and Daniel Portman for Black Mirror‘s Loch Henry.

Other performers who have picked up their first nominations at the event include Nicola Walker for Annika, Doon Mackichan for Two Doors Down, Stephen McMillan for The Lesson, and Safia Oakley-Green and Kit Young for Out of Darkness.

Elsewhere, BBC comedy Dinosaur leads the way with four nods, including two for writer/star Ashley Storrie, while Tilda Swinton and Shirley Henderson were also recognised alongside Oakley-Green in the Actress Film category.

Nominations for the categories were determined through a combination of membership voting and juries comprised of industry professionals with the relevant expertise.

You can find the full list of BAFTA Scotland Awards 2o24 nominations at the BAFTA website.

There will also be two BAFTA Special Awards presented at this year’s ceremony, with the recipients to be announced next month.

The winners of the BAFTA Scotland Awards will be revealed on Sunday 17th November at a ceremony hosted by Edith Bowman and live streamed on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.

Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland, said: “Our nominations this year reflect the incredible output and creativity that is possible with support for, and investment in, the Scottish screen industries, and the individuals whose craft and stories resonated with audiences in Scotland and around the world this past year.

“From first-time nominees to much-loved screen talent, it is so encouraging to see such a diverse range of nominees celebrated today. Congratulations to all and we look forward to celebrating our nominees and winners at the BAFTA Scotland Awards on Sunday 17 November.”

Baby Reindeer shot to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 earlier this year, and has gone on to be a major awards contender, with the series recently scooping four Emmy Awards – for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing for Richard Gadd, Outstanding Lead Actor for Gadd and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jessica Gunning.