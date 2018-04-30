"Re: Joining the Avengers," the letter reads. "No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No" after Deadpool - who is played by Reynolds - supposedly asked if he could join Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow et al in the MCU gang.

"From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers," wrote Reynolds, who is also starring in sequel Deadpool 2 due out this May.

Avengers: Infinity War - which has secured the biggest box office opening weekend of all time - will be followed by another Avengers film in May 2019, although the title has yet to be confirmed.