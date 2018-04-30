Currently, Black Panther is the top-grossing superhero film of all time in America after making $688 million. The release of Infinity War also gave Marvel's Black Panther a boost in the US, where the movie jumped from eighth to fifth place in the box office ranking.

Infinity War will be followed by another Avengers film in May 2019, although the title has yet to be confirmed.

Directors the Russos recently hinted that anyone missing in Avengers: Infinity War could yet feature as part of the upcoming story.