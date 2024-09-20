If Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) wasn't already busy enough, more terror could be cast over Westview in the form of her son Nicholas.

For the uninitiated, Nicholas is Agatha's son in the Marvel comic books. He became the leader of the New Salem community in Colorado, populated by magic users, which Agatha left to live among normal people.

Safe to say he has a complicated relationship with his mother, with betrayal, backstabbing, imprisonment, possessions and hauntings potentially on the cards if Scratch does make an appearance on screen.

Fans have already been speculating that he could appear in later episodes - or is he already here? Here are some of the biggest theories so far.

Will Nicholas Scratch appear in Agatha All Along?

While Nicholas hasn't yet appeared in the show (as far as we're aware!), the door is certainly left open for his arrival.

There has already been a reference to Agatha's evil son - eagle-eyed viewers will notice that, when Agatha returned home in episode 1, she stood in a child's room, complete with a drawing signed with the name 'Nicky' and choir award embossed with the name Nicholas Scratch.

We would guess that these clues are heralding Nicholas Scratch's arrival - or, at the very least, we're hopeful we'll find out what happened to him.

One theory circulating social media is that Agatha sacrificed her own son for the Darkhold. After all, the first episodes make a brief reference Joe Locke's Teen being "another child sacrifice" - could Nicholas have been the first?

Has Nicholas Scratch already appeared in Agatha All Along?

Potentially! There are a few theories circulating that Nicholas has already appeared in the show under a different name. One of the strongest is the theory that Joe Locke's Teen is actually Nicholas.

Officially, the Heartstopper actor is playing a "gothic teen" and a minor magic user - but surely it's not that simple.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the rampant theories surrounding the character, showrunner Jac Schaeffer said: "Something that I always say, with WandaVision and with Agatha and with the way that I like to craft narratives: it’s not about the answer to the question, it’s how we answer it.

"So my hope [is] that fans will enjoy the reveal; how we sort of unfold and unfurl, both the mystery of 'who is this character?', but also there is an abundance of [other] mysteries inside of this show."

Schaeffer added: "There’s something for everybody in the twists and turns."

One other slightly more rogue theory declares that Agatha's pet rabbit, Señor Scratchy, is her son Nicholas.

It would certainly make sense given the name, but is it a bit obvious? Don't forget, WandaVision gave us plenty of red herrings (never forget Ralph Bohner), and we wouldn't be surprised if Agatha All Along follows suit.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney Plus from Thursday 19th September. New episodes weekly.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.