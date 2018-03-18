Ever since being revealed as the 13th Doctor, we've been itching to know more. And now - in a new interview with The Sunday Times - Jodie has revealed some answers to our questions.

Here are 6 things we learnt:

1. She didn't watch Doctor Who as a kid

After the recent revelation that Matt Smith had never watched an episode of Who before landing the part, Jodie made a similar admission about the first incarnation of the sci-fi show. She said: "As a family we didn't watch it except at other people's houses. But I was much more aware of it when it came back with Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith."

2. Doctor Who is filming NOW

Asked whether there would be any romance on the cards between her Doctor and any of the three companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole), Whittaker revealed that filming had begun: "I'm only a few weeks in, I don't know the answers to quite a lot of questions yet," she said.

She also spoke about talking to fans in Cardiff - the home of Doctor Who - so we can assume that production is well underway.

3. Her favourite Doctor is...

Perhaps it shouldn't be a big surprise, but Jodie revealed that her favourite Doctor was her Broadchurch co-star, David Tennant.

When asked who her favourite was, she replied: "David, of course, because I know him. I think he was amazing. But there is no right or wrong, there are no rules."

4. She didn't feel daunted by auditioning The Doctor

Asked if she felt daunted by auditioning for the part of the 13th Doctor, Jodie said: "No. I went to the audition excited, but I always walk into the room with an attitude of 'I sound like this, I look like this, but, believe me, I can do it'."

5. Doctor Who fans have been "lovely"

"People have been absolutely lovely so far," she said. "The other week in Cardiff I could see this little lad plucking up the courage to talk to me so I made it easier, 'You all right, mate?' So, I know it made his morning.

"I'm actually fine with that," she added. "People are lovely, but I am very private, which is possible as long as you stick to certain things. I still get the Tube, but I might start wearing a hat."

6. Working on Doctor Who is "collaborative"

In the interview, Jodie revealed that she didn't have any plans to direct, but that she loves being part of a team - something which she has found working on Doctor Who to be.

"Growing up I played squash, hockey and rounders, but not netball because I couldn't cope with standing still," she said. "I like watching teams in the Olympics - everyone is individual, but it only works because they are all in something together. I love relationships with other actors and directors. Doctor Who is very collaborative - it is a very exciting job."

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in the autumn