Balding passed away on Monday (18th July) following a battle with ovarian cancer, her husband of 41 years – writer-director James K Conway – confirmed to Deadline .

Rebecca Balding, the actress who starred in Soap and Charmed, has died at the age of 73.

The actress was best known for her role in the first two seasons of Soap between 1977 and 1979.

Balding played the role of attorney Carol David in the controversial spoof of daytime dramas, who seduced a young gay man called Jodie (Billy Crystal) and fell pregnant, before running off to join the rodeo and leaving Jodie to bring up the child.

She also starred as Alyssa Milano’s boss on the original Charmed, which aired from 1998 to 2006.

Rebecca Balding and Billy Crystal in Soap

Balding also appeared in a number of other US television hits over the years, including Beverly Hills 90210, Home Improvement, MacGyver, Melrose Place, Family Ties, Hotel, Matt Houston Cagney & Lacey, Starsky and Hutch and The Bionic Woman.

She also starred in the horror films The Silent Scream (1979) and the Conway-directed The Boogens (1981). The pair first met during her audition.

Most recently, she appeared in 2005’s Yesterday’s Dreams.

Rebecca is survived by husband Conway, her daughters Sarah and Kathleen, and her grandchildren.

Tributes for Balding have been flooding in on social media following the sad news of her passing.

Her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano shared her condolences on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair of them and writing: "Rebecca Balding was not only a wonderful actress, she was such a good person."

She added: "I loved every minute I got to spend with her on Charmed. I have such fond memories of Rebecca and her husband, Jim, dancing at our wrap parties! My heart goes out to all who loved her. I feel so honored that our paths crossed in this lifetime. Rest In Peace."

Fans have also paid tribute to the star following her passing, with one fan writing on Twitter: "It’s a sad day for the Charmed Family, Rip Rebecca Balding, you were amazing in Charmed and were loved by many."

Another added: "Not Aunt Jackie/Elise!! Lord this hurt my heart to hear about. RIP Rebecca Balding."