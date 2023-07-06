Radio Times Women's World Cup 2023 Special Issue

We've also included a stadium guide so that you can follow the games around Australia and New Zealand, as the Lionesses do their thing on the other side of the world.

Also in this Special Issue, we speak to Jill Scott, the defender who helped England to win the Euros in 2022; our team of expert pundits select the players to watch - and the teams who could win the Cup; and our sports columnist Simon Barnes on how a World Cup Down Under can make the heart grow fonder.

HOW TO BUY - On sale Tuesday 11 July

IN STORES & ONLINE: As well as in-store at supermarkets and newsagents, you can pick up your Radio Times Women's World Cup 2023 issue online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.

