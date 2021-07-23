How to watch the Olympics on discovery+

It’s official – the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are now underway. With the Olympics opening ceremony kicking off proceedings on 23rd July, fans are now eager for the packed-schedule of events to follow.

Advertisement

For viewers who are looking to watch each and every sport from the Tokyo Olympics 2020, you can tune in for full coverage via online streaming platform discovery+.

With over 3,500 hours of action set to occur throughout the 17 days of competition, discovery+’s live event feeds, highlight catch-ups and replay features have you covered this summer.

Across the expansive Olympics schedule – with 339 events in total and 33 different sports – discovery+ will be streaming every unmissable moment and showcasing every medal awarded in this year’s competition.

Amongst the familiar faces bringing you the top stories and updates straight from the Games, hosts include former Olympians Greg Rutherford MBE, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Joanna Rowsell MBE. They will be joined by Orla Chennaoui, Reshmin Chowdhury and Radzi Chinyanganya as the sporting experts offer their insights into the action.

Moreover, subscriptions to the streamer give fans access to discovery+’s exclusive and brand new extended reality Cube studio. Cutting-edge technology utilises new software and motion graphics that will push the Cube’s analytical capabilities to a whole new level, giving viewers the chance to deep dive into the details of why exactly an athlete won bronze, silver or gold.

For access to the channel’s extensive Olympic coverage, discovery+‘s Entertainment & Sport annual pass is available now for just £29.99 with a 3-day free trial. The pass will allow access to 55+ live event feeds, including Eurosport 1 and 2 as well as Eurosport pop-up channels 3-9.

Sky Q customers can sign up to discovery+ to access unrivalled coverage of Tokyo 2020 for 12 months at no extra cost, whilst Vodafone pay-monthly customers can enjoy discovery+ for six months at no extra cost.

More details are available here on the discovery+ Olympics homepage.

Read more – check out our comprehensive guides to the Olympic sports: Archery | Cycling | Equestrian | Field Hockey | Football | Rowing | Skateboarding | Swimming

Radio Times Olympics Special issue is on sale now.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.