Davina McCall leads tributes to Nikki Grahame after star dies at 38

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark Neal have lead tributes to Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame, who has died aged 38.

Advertisement

The reality TV star had recently been receiving treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic. Grahame’s agent confirmed “with immeasurable sadness” that the star died on Friday morning (April 9th).

“Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time,” they added.

Former Big Brother presenter McCall honoured Grahame with a post on Twitter which read: “I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Grahame. My thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest, most bubbly sweetest girl.”

I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x❤️❤️❤️💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 10, 2021

Big Brother host and former Celebrity Big Brother winner Clark-Neal tweeted: “Thinking of Susan [Grahame’s mother] and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x”

Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x pic.twitter.com/Stv6bNJAay — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 10, 2021

Graham took part in the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006. She became known for her entertaining and endearing meltdowns on the show – many of which took place in the Diary Room – and for famously declaring “It’s cold!!” and “Who is she?!” when a new housemate arrived.

Pete Bennett, who appeared alongside Grahame on Big Brother in 2006, shared the post: “Im gutted, we have lost a true character, my bb7 posse feel like we’ve lost a family member, our series just wouldn’t of been the same without her! Even through our ups and downs we have still remained close through the years, and it was so nice to visit again recently with my girlfriend, sing Kate bush songs and have fun like the good old days! I’m just sad that it was the last song we ever sang.”

He added: “Thank you for the memories my friend , you will sorely be missed, I hope you’re not hurting anymore and finally at peace.”

Jedward – who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 and again in 2017 – also paid their respects to Grahame, Tweeting: “Rip Nikki Grahame as fellow Big brother contestants we’ve gone through the same experience and having met you on tv shows! our heart goes out to your family and friends.”

Aisleyne Horgan Wallace, who befriended Grahame as a fellow housemate on Big Brother in 2006, posted the message: “I will forever protect you… forever love you forever miss you good night sweet angel, rest now… no more pain.”

Advertisement

She later added: “I will forever protect you, forever love you, forever miss you…. rest my angel…. no more pain… you was THE ONE AND ONLY…. THEY CANT TAKE THAT AWAY FROM YOU…. your fave song…. May you always live on.”

I will forever protect you… forever love you forever miss you good night sweet angel, rest now 💓 no more pain pic.twitter.com/FUeRpLbSfE — AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) April 10, 2021