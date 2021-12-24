New on Disney Plus UK January 2022 – every new film and show released this month

It’s fair to say that 2021 was something of a blockbuster year for Disney Plus – with the streamer releasing no fewer than five MCU shows in addition to launching the Star hub.

And 2022 looks set to be another busy year for the platform, with all manner of treats set to debut throughout the next 12 months.

In January, perhaps the biggest new addition is the streaming debut of Chloe Zhao’s MCU flick Eternals, which was released in cinemas in November 2021, while there’s also brand new animated series Marvel’s Hit-Monkey – which follows a Japanese snow monkey as he goes on a revenge quest through the Tokyo underworld.

Meanwhile, there are also new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the first two series of musical drama Queens, and a new documentary about the making of Hawkeye – while new films added to Star include Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, The Big Short, and Fantastic Mr Fox.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this January.

Friday 5th January

Breakthrough Seasons 1 and 2 A series of hour-long documentaries highlighting the stories, people, and technology behind the world’s most cutting-edge scientific innovations.

Lawless Oceans Season 1 Documentary following an investigation of a murder at sea and the extent of maritime crime at sea from drugs to piracy.

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now Season 1 National Geographic documentary following author and explorer Piers Gibbon as he travels the globe to try to uncover the science and secrets behind traditional healing and some of the world’s most ancient forms of healthcare.

Dollhouse Seasons 1 and 2 Sci-fi series about an organisation that employs mind-wiped humans known as Dolls.

Bob’s Burgers Season 11 The previous season of the popular animated sitcom.

Ready for Preschool shorts Season 2 A series of shorts aimed at younger viewers.

Higglytown Heroes Season 1 Kids animation about a group of friends who live in Higglytown.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode2

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 1

Sydney to the Max Season 3 Episodes 11-15

The Wonder Years E3

The Big Leap S1 E6

Bless the Harts S2 E22

Mixed-ish S1 E21

Friday 7th January

Born Wild: The Next Generation Documentary commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Where Oceans Collide National Geographic documentary exploring the flora and fauna between the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean

T-Rex Autopsy National Geographic documentary following a team of four paleontologists as they dissect a silicon replica of Tyrannosaurus.

The Spectacular Now (2013)Romantic drama about a popular high-school senior who is forced to rethink his partying lifestyle when he begins an unlikely romance with a clean-living girl.

The Book Thief (2014) Second world war drama based on the novel by Markus Zusak, about a young girl wh discovers the joy of literature through her adoptive parents and the young Jewish man they are sheltering

Hope Floats (1998) Romantic comedy-drama about a woman who returns home with a painful divorce behind her and has to confront her family and old friends

The Big Short (2015) Drama based on a true story, about eccentric Wall Street whizzkid Michael Burry who realises that the US mortgage market is heading towards a crash and begins to bet against it.

Marley and Me (2008) Comedy drama about a man who buys his wife a cute but irrepressible labrador puppy called Marley little realising that their lives will never be quite the same again.

Believeland ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the impact of sports teams on the history of Cleveland, including the Indians, the Browns and the Cavaliers.

The Birth of Big Air ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the rise of BMX star Mat Hoffman.

Elway to Marino ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about the first round of the 1983 NFL draft.

Wednesday 12th January

Eternals Chloe Zhao’s MCU film introducing the eponymous race of immortal beings with superhuman powers, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years and now must battle the Deviants.

Africa’s Hunters Season 2 Nature documentary that sheds light on the behaviour and physical features of major African predators.

The Chi Seasons 1 –4 Drama that follows the lives of the residents of a tough and dangerous neighbourhood in South Chicago following a murder.

Better Things Seasons 1–4 Comedy-drama about a divorced Hollywood actress who juggles raising her three daughters and focusing on her professional commitments.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3

Dino Ranch Season 1 Episodes 18-22

Sydney to the Max Season 3 Episode 16-21

Big Sky Season2 Episode 2

The Wonder Years Episode 4

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 7

Friday 14th January

The Real Queens of Hip Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game Documentary that offers viewers an intimate look at the evolution and impact of women emcees and rappers.

Buried Secrets of Keros National Geographic documentary following team of archaeologists who unveil what may be the world’s oldest maritime sanctuary in the heart of the Aegean Sea.

Superstorm New York: What Really Happened National Geographic documentary in which first-person accounts and witness videos tell the dramatic tale of Hurricane Sandy.

Betty White Goes Wild! The seven-time Emmy Award winner talks about her about her love of big cats and her passion for safeguarding their future.

Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster National Geographic documentary that tells the story of a tragic wreck and the search and rescue operation that followed it.

The Raising of the Costa Concordia Documentary that tells the inside story of the race to raise and refloat the stricken Costa Concordia shipwreck.

Gifted (2017) Drama about a man who has raised his niece Mary, a maths prodigy, to be as “normal” as possible.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) Period adventure drama from Peter Weir based on the novels by Patrick O’Brian, starring Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) The fourth Wimpy Kid movie, in which a family road trip to visit grandma goes predictably off course when Greg attempts to divert it to a nearby video games convention.

Fernando Nation ESPN 30 for 30 film in which Cruz Angeles traces the history of a community that was torn apart when Dodger Stadium was built in Chavez Ravine and then revitalised by one of the most captivating pitching phenoms baseball has ever seen.

Four Days in October ESPN 30 for 30 film that looks at the 2004 ALCS match that saw the Boston Red Sox become the first team in history to erase a 3-0 deficit against their rivals, the Yankees.

The Gospel According to Mac ESPN 30 for 30 film that examines Bill McCartney and his sometimes-controversial mixture of American football and evangelicalism as Colorado Buffaloes head coach in the 1990s.

Wednesday 19th January

Queens Season 1 Episodes 1+2 Musical drama that follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain their swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches, their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 Batch 2 Episodes 6-10 The beloved actor returns for another batch of episodes to explore the science and history behind seemingly everyday things.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye Documentary that takes viewers on a journey behind-the-scenes of the Hawkeye series with stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Calling al T.O.T.S. Season 1 Animated kids series about a penguin and a flamingo who work at the Tiny Ones Transport Service and deliver newborn baby animals and birds to their parents.

Talespin Season 1 Animated series in which The Jungle Book characters Baloo, King Louie and Shere Kahn operate businesses in Cape Suzette.

How to Win at Everything Season 1 Tim Shaw joins identical twins Chris and Justin Nelson to discover ways in which people can use science to succeed in life.

Incredibly Small World Season 1 Documentary that looks to shine a light on the lives led by people with dwarfism and how the world they live in differs from that of taller people.

Born in Africa Season 1 National Geogrpahic documentary that takes viewers into the centre of five animal families – lions, jackals, cheetahs, hyenas and meerkats – as they raise their young in the wilderness.

Mixed-ish Season 2 The second series of the drama about a young woman growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the constant dilemmas she and the family members had to face.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4

Puppy Dog Pals Season 4 Episodes 11-16

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 3

The Wonder Years Episode 5

The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 8

Bless the Harts Season 2 Episode 24

Mixed-ish Season 1 Episdode 23

Friday 21st January

The New Air Force One: The Flying Fortress National Geographic documentary that offers access to the crew of Air Force One, their two aging planes, and the secret operation to replace them with a new aircraft.

Blood on the Wall National Geographic documentary exploring the depths of corruption plaguing Mexico and the policies of the past that have made it impossible for everyday people to find justice.

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009) Animated comedy adventure from Wes Anderson, adapted from the beloved Roal Dahl novel of the same name.

Lucy in the Sky (2020) Lucy Cola, an astronaut, returns to Earth from her first space mission and begins to feel disconnected from normal life.

My Cousin Rachel (2017) Romantic mystery based on Daphne du Maurier’s novel of the same name, starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin.

Guru of Go ESPN 30 for 30 film following the career of basketball coach Paul Westhead.

Into The Wind Documentary film which chronicles the story of Terry Fox who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the age of 18.

King’s Ransom ESPN 30 for 30 film that follows the story of the trade that knocked the wind out of an entire country as The Edmonton Oilers signed a deal that sent Wayne Gretzky – the greatest hockey player ever to play the game – to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Legend of Jimmy the Greek ESPN 30 for 30 film that follows the career of Jimmy Synder, a professional gambler who helped legitimise betting in NFL games.

Catholics VS Convicts ESPN 30 for 30 film about the legendary 1988 Notre Dame-Miami football game, which was played on October 15, 1988 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Wednesday 26th January

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey In this original animated series, a Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, goes on a revenge quest through the Tokyo underworld, and becomes the famous “killer of killers”.

The Resident Season 5 Episodes 1+2 The new series of the US medical drama that follows a group of young practising doctors as they face the realities of modern-day medicine.

Insania Season 1 Horror series about a forensic investigator who is wrongfully admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a family tragedy and tries to uncover the conspiracy behind her hospitalisation before insanity sets in.

High Fidelity Season 1 Romantic comedy series in which a record-store owner revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love – based on the popular 2000 film of the same name.

The Owl House Season 2 Episodes 1-10 Second run of the animated fantasy series about a human girl who stumbles upon a portal to another world, and befriends a rebellious witch and a warrior.

Random Rings Seasons 1-2 Comedy short series in which Disney characters surprise random people by calling them at work.

World’s Deadliest Snakes Seasons 1 National Geographic series that reveals the secrets behind some of the stealthiest predators on the planet.

Savage Kingdom Seasons 1-3 Nature documentary narrated by Charles Dance in which clans of lions, hyenas, leopards and wild dogs clash against one another over limited resources.

Crimes Against Nature Season 2 National Geographic series that follows an international task force of cops and environmental activists from the U.S., Thailand and Australia on their mission to investigate and bust the illegal animal trade.

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5

Queens S1 E3

Big Sky S2 E4

The Wonder Years E6

The Big Leap S1 E9

Friday 28th January

Virus Hunters Documentary made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which Chris Golden and James Longman embark on a worldwide journey to figure out how to stop the next pandemic.

Hubble’s Cosmic Journey National Geographic documentary telling the definitive story of NASA’s most successful science project ever, narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala Footage from the grand opening ceremony inaugurating the largest Disney castle in the world.

Underwater (2020) Norah and her team find themselves in a dangerous situation as they work at the bottom of the Mariana Trench and clash against an unidentified species.

Date Night (2010) Rom-com following a married couple who plan a visit to a swanky Manhattan restaurant, but on arrival discover it is fully booked and take on different identities to try and secure a table.

Demolition (2015) Romantic drama about successful executive Davis Mitchell whose life begins to unravel following the death of his wife in a car accident, until he meets a customer service agent at a vending-machine company.

Playing For The Mob ESPN 30 for 30 film telling the story of how notorious mobster Henry Hill helped orchestrate the fixing of Boston College basketball games in the 1978-79 season.

Sec Storied: Herschel Documentary following the career of former Georgia running back Herschel Walker, who overcame teenage bouts with bullying for being overweight and having a severe stutter.

Youngstown Boys ESPN 30 for 30 film that explores class and power dynamics in college sports through the parallel, interconnected journeys of one-time dynamic running back Maurice Clarett and former elite head coach Jim Tressel.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.