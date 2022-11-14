The Friends star paid tribute to the Days of Our Lives actor on Instagram , posting a series of photos of the pair together.

Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father, actor John Aniston, who has passed away at the age of 89.

She wrote alongside in a heartbreaking tribute: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston.

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.

"That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit."

John was best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, which he appeared in for more than three decades from 1985.

In 2017, he received a Daytime Emmy nomination for the role.

"Soap operas have just the right amount of recognition. You get just enough to satisfy your ego but not enough to disrupt your life,” he said in a 2018 interview for the Television Academy Foundation website, The Interviews. "Whereas some people, my daughter being one of them, can’t go anywhere."

The actor went on to bag roles in in Search for Tomorrow, Star Trek: Voyager, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.

In the early 1970s, John sailed through three auditions to play Ted Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, but in the end the part was given to actor Ted Knight.

Tributes have flooded in on social media for John following the tragic news of his passing.

Writer and producer Jeffrey Klarik led the tributes, posting pictures of John alongside his daughter Jennifer, with the caption: "Jen and her father, actor John Aniston (Days of our Lives)."

John was married to late actress Nancy Dow (Jennifer’s mother) from 1965 until their divorce in 1980.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Rooney, who he married in 1984, his daughter Jennifer and his son, Alexander.