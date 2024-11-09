The event will also look back on recent conflicts – this year marks 10 years since UK forces ended combat operations in Afghanistan – and there will be a celebration of the children of those that serve in the armed forces.

With the BBC televising the event, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Festival of Remembrance 2024 on TV.

When is the Festival of Remembrance 2024 on TV?

Wooden crosses featuring the poppy symbol are displayed in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Festival of Remembrance will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Saturday 9th November.

Adrian Lester will host the annual tribute to the fallen and there will be a line-up of talented artists, including Welsh singing legend Sir Tom Jones, Jack Savoretti, Alexandra Burke, Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, Samantha Barks and Jake Isaac, performing at the event.

The Central Band of the Royal Air Force and The Bands of HM Royal Marines will also provide military music.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General said: “The BBC is honoured to bring remembrance content to our audiences with special programming to commemorate those who served in the armed forces and to pay tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

