How to watch the Isle of Wight Festival 2024 on TV
Festival season commences!
As we enter the warmer months, it can only mean one thing... it's festival season!
Like every summer, there are any array of festivals to choose from including All Points East, Glastonbury and The Isle of Wight Festival!
Dating back to 1968, the festival has had the likes of James Bay, Jessie Ware and Biffy Clyro grace the stage and this year, festival goers will get to see the likes of Green Day, Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy!
However, camping isn't for everyone and there are plenty of people who enjoy watching festivals from the comfort of their own home. You can do just that with the Isle of Wight!
Read on for everything you need to know about the Isle of Wight Festival 2024, including how you can watch it on TV.
More like this
When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?
The Isle of Wight Festival 2024 is taking place from Thursday 20th to Sunday 23rd June.
As ever, it will be held at Seaclose Park, Newport.
How to watch the Isle of Wight Festival 2024
Fans of the festival will be able to tune into Sky Arts as they are transported to the musical extravaganza.
Hosted by Edith Bowman, the coverage will include performances from Pet Shop Boys, The Prodigy, Green Day and McFly.
Isle of Wight Festival 2024 line-up
There is an eclectic mix of performers set to take centre stage at the festival this weekend. With a mix of bands, solo acts and DJ sets, there is music for everyone to enjoy.
The full line-up for the Main Stage is as follows:
Thursday 20th June
- Scouting For Girls
- That Peter Crouch Podcast: Live
- Dagny
- Rick Parfitt Jnr Band
Friday 21st June
- The Prodigy
- The Streets
- Crowded House
- The Darkness
- The K's
- The Bootleg Beatles
- The Pretenders
Saturday 22nd June
- Pet Shop Boys
- Keane
- Blossoms
- Jessie J
- S Club
- Jake Shears
- Natalie Imbruglia
- Apollo Junction
Sunday 23rd June
- Green Day
- Simple Minds
- Nothing but Thieves
- Zara Larsson
- McFly
- Picture This
- Beverley Knight
- Marnie Marie
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Isle of Wight Festival will take place from 20th to 23rd at Seaclose Park, Newport.
Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.