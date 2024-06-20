Dating back to 1968, the festival has had the likes of James Bay, Jessie Ware and Biffy Clyro grace the stage and this year, festival goers will get to see the likes of Green Day, Pet Shop Boys and The Prodigy!

However, camping isn't for everyone and there are plenty of people who enjoy watching festivals from the comfort of their own home. You can do just that with the Isle of Wight!

Read on for everything you need to know about the Isle of Wight Festival 2024, including how you can watch it on TV.

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

The Isle of Wight Festival 2024 is taking place from Thursday 20th to Sunday 23rd June.

As ever, it will be held at Seaclose Park, Newport.

How to watch the Isle of Wight Festival 2024

Fans of the festival will be able to tune into Sky Arts as they are transported to the musical extravaganza.

Hosted by Edith Bowman, the coverage will include performances from Pet Shop Boys, The Prodigy, Green Day and McFly.

Isle of Wight Festival 2024 line-up

Jessie J. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for HRC

There is an eclectic mix of performers set to take centre stage at the festival this weekend. With a mix of bands, solo acts and DJ sets, there is music for everyone to enjoy.

The full line-up for the Main Stage is as follows:

Thursday 20th June

Scouting For Girls

That Peter Crouch Podcast: Live

Dagny

Rick Parfitt Jnr Band

Friday 21st June

The Prodigy

The Streets

Crowded House

The Darkness

The K's

The Bootleg Beatles

The Pretenders

Saturday 22nd June

Pet Shop Boys

Keane

Blossoms

Jessie J

S Club

Jake Shears

Natalie Imbruglia

Apollo Junction

Sunday 23rd June

Green Day

Simple Minds

Nothing but Thieves

Zara Larsson

McFly

Picture This

Beverley Knight

Marnie Marie

