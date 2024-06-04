They’ll be joining previously announced headline acts Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

Country star Shania Twain will play the Sunday afternoon "legends slot" on the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage.

The iconic music event will kick off at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Wednesday 26th June and boasts a line-up filled with female acts, marking the first time that two out of the three headline performers will be women.

The move comes after organisers were criticised for having all-male headliners last year, with Sir Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns 'N' Roses topping the bill.

The full line-up for Glastonbury 2024, complete with expected set timings, is as follows:

Who is playing the Pyramid stage?

Friday 28th June

Dua Lipa – 22:00 – 23:45

LCD Soundsystem – 19:45 – 21:00

PJ Harvey – 18:00 – 19:00

Paul Heaton – 16:15 – 17:15

Seventeen – 14:45 – 15:45

Olivia Dean- 13:15 – 14:15

Squeeze – 12:00 – 12:45

Saturday 29th June

Coldplay – 21:45 – 23:45

Little Simz – 19:45 – 20:45

Michael Kiwanuka – 17:45 – 18:45

Keane – 16:00 – 17:00

Cyndi Lauper – 14:30 – 15:30

Ayra Starr – 13:15 – 14:00

Femi Kuti – 12:00 – 12:45

Sunday 30th June

SZA – 21:30 – 23:15

Burna Boy – 19:30 – 20:30

Janelle Monae – 17:45 – 18:45

Shania Twain – 15:45 – 17:00

Paloma Faith – 13:45 – 14:45

Seasick Steve – 12:30 – 13:15

Interlinked Ballet – 11:30 – 12:00

Who is playing the Other stage?

Friday 28th June

Idles – 22:15 – 23:30

D-Block Europe – 20:30 – 21:30

Anne-Marie – 18:45 – 19:45

Bombay Bicycle Club – 17:15 – 18:15

Confidence Man – 15:45 – 16:45

Headie One – 14:15 – 15:15

The Snuts – 13:00 – 13:45

Annie Mac – 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday 29th June

Disclosure – 22:30 – 23:45

The Streets – 20:30 – 21:30

Camila Cabello – 18:45 – 19:45

Bloc Party – 17:15 – 18:15

The Last Dinner Party – 15:45 – 16:45

Tems – 14:15 – 15:15

The Staves – 13:00 – 13:45

Jamie Webster – 11:45 – 12:30

Sunday 30th June

The National – 21:45 – 23:15

Two Door Cinema Club -19:45 – 20:45

Avril Lavigne – 18:00 – 19:00

Nothing But Thieves – 16:30 – 17:30

James – 15:00 -16:00

Soft Play – 13:45 – 14:30

Rachel Chinouriri – 12:30 – 13:15

The Zutons – 11:15 – 12:00

Who is playing the West Holts stage?

Friday 28th June

Jungle – 22:15 – 23:45

Heilung – 20:15 – 21:30

Danny Brown – 18:30 – 19:30

Sugababes – 16:55 – 17:55

Noname – 15:30 – 16:25

Squid – 14:00 – 15:00

Asha Puthli – 12:30 – 13:30

Sofia Koutesis – 11:00 – 12:00

Saturday 29th June

Jessie Ware – 22:15 – 23:45

Masego – 20:30 – 21:30

Black Pumas -19:00 – 20:00

Nitin Sawhney – 17:30 – 18:30

Corinne Bailey Rae – 16:00 – 17:00

Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy – 14:30 – 15:30

The Skatalites: -13:00 – 14:00

47soul – 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday 30th June

Justice – 22:00 – 23:15

Nia Archives – 20:00 – 21:00

Brittany Howard – 18:30 – 19:30

Jordan Rakei – 17:00 – 18:00

Steel Pulse – 15:30 – 16:30

Balming Tiger – 14:00 – 15:00

Jalen Ngonda – 12:30 – 13:30

Matthew Halsall – 11:00 – 12:00

Who is playing Woodies?

Friday 28th June

Jamie XX – 22:30 – 23:45

Sampha – 21:00 – 22:00

Declan Mckenna – 19:30 – 20:30

Arlo Parks – 18:00 – 19:00

The Vaccines – 16:30 – 17:30

Kenya Grace – 15:15 – 16:00

Remi Wolf – 14:00 – 14:45

Lambrini Girls -12:45 – 13:30

Voice of Baceprot – 11:30 – 12:15

Saturday 29th June

Gossip – 22:30 – 23:45

Sleaford Mods – 21:00 – 22:00

Yard Act – 19:30 -20:30

To Be Announced – 18:00 – 19:00

Fat White Family – 16:30 – 17:30

Soccer Mommy – 15:15 – 16:00

Mannequin Pussy – 14:00 – 14:45

High Vis – 12:45 – 13:30

Kneecap – 11:30 – 12:15

Sunday 30th June

James Blake – 21:30 – 22:45

Romy – 20:00 – 21:00

Kim Gordon – 18:30 – 19:30

Alvvays – 17:00 – 18:00

Blondshell – 15:30 – 16:30

Newdad – 14:00 – 15:00

The Ks – 12:30 – 13:30

Jayahadadream – 11:15 – 12:00

Who is playing The Park stage?

Friday 28th June

Fontaines DC – 23:00 – 00:15

King Krule – 21:15 – 22:15

Aurora – 19:30 – 20:30

Dexys – 18:00 – 19:00

This Is The Kit – 16:30 – 17:30

The Mary Wallopers – 15:15 – 16:00

Barry Can’t Swim – 14:00 – 14:45

Moonchild Sanelly – 12:45 – 13:30

Lynks – 11:30 – 12:10

Saturday 29th June

Peggy Gou – 23:00 – 00:15

Orbital – 21:15 – 22:15

The Breeders – 19:30 – 20:30

Lankum – 18:00 – 19:00

Arooj Aftab – 16:30 – 17:30

Otoboke Beaver – 15:15 – 16:00

Bar Italia – 14:00 – 14:45

Kara Jackson – 12:45 – 13:30

Johnny Flynn – 11:10 – 12:10

Sunday 30th June

London Grammar – 21:15 – 22:30

Ghetts – 19:30 – 20:30

Mount Kimbie – 18:00 – 19:00

Baxter Dury – 16:30 – 17:30

Mdou Moctar – 15:15 – 16:00

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – 14:00 – 14:45

Lime Garden – 12:45 – 13:30

Problem Patterns – 11:30 – 12:15

Who is playing the Acoustic stage?

Friday 28th June

The Bootleg Beatles – 21:30 – 22:45

Scouting for Girls – 20:00 – 21:00

Tanita Tikaram – 18:30 – 19:30

Dervish – 17:00 – 18:00

Stornoway – 16:00 – 16:40

Red Hot Chili Peppers – 15:00 – 15:40

Josh Rouse – 14:00 – 14:40

Angie McMahon – 13:00 – 13.40

John Smith – 12:10 – 12:40

The Burma – 11.30 – 12:00

Saturday 29th June

Ocean Colour Scene – 21:30 – 22:45

Ralph McTell – 20:00 – 21:00

Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party – 18:30 – 19:30

The Manfreds featuring Paul Jones and Mike D'Abo – 17:00 – 18:00

Albert Lee – 16:00 – 16:40

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers with Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid, Stuart Neville and Luca Veste – 15:00 – 15:40

Paul Casey – 14:00 – 14:40

Jessie Reid – 13:00 – 13:40

Ryan McMullan – 12:10 – 12:40

Jada Star – 11:30 – 12:00

Sunday 30th June

Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Ballardo – 21:30 – 22:45

Judy Collins – 20:00 – 21:00

London Community Gospel Choir – 18:30 – 19:30

Songwriters Arc Chris Difford with Beth Nielsen Chapman, Guy Chambers and Jessie Reid – 17:00 – 18:00

Bernard Butler – 16:10 – 17:00

Michele Stodart – 15:00 – 15:50

Grace Petrie – 14:00 – 14:40

Nadia Kadek (ETC Finalist) – 13:00 – 13:40

Franki Archer – 12:10 – 12:40

Toby Lee – 11:30 – 12:00

Who is playing Avalon stage?

Friday 28th June

Skindred – 23:05 – 00:20

Kate Nash – 21:35 – 22:35

Haircut 100 – 20:05 – 21:05

Lulu – 18:35 – 19:35

Frank Turner – 17:05 – 18:05

Billie Martin – 15:40 – 16:40

The Deep Blue – 14:20 – 15:10

The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican – 13:00 – 13:50

Saturday 29th June

New Model Army – 23:10 – 00:20

The Magic Numbers – 21:40 – 22:40

Shaznay Lewis – 20:10 – 21:10

BC Camplight – 18:40 – 19:40

Flyte – 17:10 – 18:10

Lucy Spraggan – 15:40 – 16:40

Cut Capers – 14:15 – 15:10

Elles Bailey – 12:50 – 13:45

Old Time Sailors – 11:30 – 12:20

Sunday 30th June

The Feeling – 22:50 – 23:50

Caity Baser – 21:20 – 22:20

The Cat Empire – 19:55 – 20:55

Baby Queen – 18:20 – 19:20

The Go! Team – 16:50 – 17:50

The Scratch – 15:25 – 16:20

Toyah and Robert – 13:55 – 14:55

Kingfishr – 12:35 – 13:25

The Ayoub Sisters – 11:30 – 12:10

Who is playing Arcadia?

Friday 28th June

Amelie Lens – 01:50 – 03:00

Haai B2B KI/KI – 00:45 – 01:50

Joy Orbison – 23:40 – 00:40

Arcadia and the Wadjuk Noongar-Warraloo Ceremony – 23:30 – 23:40

Fatboy Slim – 22:00 – 23:30

Saturday 29th June

Eric Prydz – 02:00 – 03:00

Hot Chip (DJ Set) – 00:45 – 02:00

Joy (Anonymous) B2B Salute – 23:45 – 00:45

Arcadia and the Wadjuk Noongar-Warraloo Ceremony – 23:35 – 23:45

Barry Cant Swim – 22:35 – 23:35

Shygirl Presents Club Shy – 21:45 – 22:30

Sarah Story – 21:00 – 21:45

Sunday 30th June

Andy C Ft Tonn Piper – 01:30 – 02:30

Hedex B2B Bou Ft B Live 247 & Eksman – 00:30 – 01:30

A Little Sound – 23:40 – 00:30

Arcadia and the Wadjuk Noongar-Warraloo Ceremony – 23:30 – 23:40

Mandidextrous B2B Ivy – 22:30 – 23:30

Lens – 21:30 – 22:30

Hospital Showcase Ft Anais B2B Hoax B2B Unglued Ft Ruthless – 20:00 – 21:30

Glastonbury Festival will take place from 26th until 30th June 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

