As per The Royal British Legion's website, the annual Festival of Remembrance takes place this year to "pay tribute to the two million National Servicemen who served in the post-war years up until 1963".

During the 2023 Festival of Remembrance, the Legion acknowledges "the unique contribution of the Windrush Generation".

"We honour too those who served in the Battle of the Atlantic 80 years ago, the longest campaign of the Second World War," its website reads.

The Festival will also "salute the courage and resilience of those fighting back from horrible injury or vulnerability and of the families, friends and carers alongside them".

There are two performances taking place, and here's how you can watch the Festival on television.

When is the Festival of Remembrance 2023 on TV?

The Festival of Remembrance will be available to watch on BBC One at 9pm tonight (Saturday 11th November).

Hosted by Clare Balding, singers including Mica Paris, Calum Scott, Colin Thackery, Alfie Boe, Katie Melua and and 14-year-old opera singer Malaki will be performing at the festival.

This year's event will commemorate the "significant anniversaries of two crucial historical battles", The Battle of the Atlantic and the Korean War.

Veterans from both wars will be present.

The Festival will also pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush's arrival. It will honour "the extraordinary contributions of the Windrush generation to the military".

Past and present military personnel will come together at the Festival to be "honoured for their service and dedication in defending out freedoms and way of life".

Tributes will also be paid to victims of war and remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023 will air on BBC One at 9pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

