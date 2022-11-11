From the yearly ceremony at the Cenotaph, paying tribute to those who died serving their country, to Horrible Histories reruns, the broadcaster is airing Remembrance content for all ages across the weekend to mark the occasion.

With today marking Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday coming up this weekend, the BBC are commemorating the annual event with a range of titles across its TV channels and radio stations.

This includes the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night, which will be King Charles III's first appearance at the event since his accession to the throne.

With the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Hannah Waddingham, The Band of HM Royal Marines and – fresh from his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, Luke Evans performing, the special will reflect on what service means to the armed forces, with Huw Edwards presenting.

Read on for everything you need to know about the BBC's Remembrance programming for this week.

Remembrance Day TV schedule

Friday 11th November

BBC Breakfast, 6am, BBC One

BBC Breakfast obvserved the two-minute silence at 11am on Friday 11th November before reflecting on the nation's act of remembrance with coverage of events on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. You can catch up with this morning's BBC Breakfast on BBC iPlayer.

Horrible Histories' Frightful First World War, 10am, CBBC

This episode of Horrible Histories takes a look at the grim realities of WWI as Bob Hale and Rattus Rattus guide viewers through 1914-1918. You can catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 12th November

The Lord Mayor's Show, 10:45am, BBC One

Gethin Jones and Sonali Shah present live coverage of the world's longest unrehearsed parade to welcome the new lord mayor of London.

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, 9pm, BBC One

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of hte royal family attend the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with Andrea Bocelli, Luke Evans, and Hannah Waddingham set to perform.

Sunday 13th November

Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph, 10:15am, BBC One

Uninterrupted coverage of the Remembrance Day commemorations at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Treasure Champs, 4:15pm, CBeebies

Treasure Champs returns to CBeebies with an episodes about remembering life in the past and reminiscing on loved ones.

Monday 14th November

Horrible Histories: Heroic Home Front, 9:55am, CBBC

This Horrible Histories episode sees First World War soldiers try to cure frostbite with unusual methods.

Operation Ouch! Goes Back In Time, 10:25am, CBBC

Doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken travel back to the First World War to find out how to fix a broken bone in the trenches.

Remembrance Day radio schedule

Saturday 12th November

Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, 9pm-10:40pm, BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 will be broadcasting coverage of the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall – a commemorative event dedicated to all those that have served and sacrificed for Britain and the Commonwealth.

Sunday 13th November

Two-minute silence, 11am, BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio Wales and local BBC Radio stations

A number of BBC radio stations will be observing the two-minute silence for Remembrance Day on Sunday.

Good Morning Sunday, 6am-9am, BBC Radio 2

Jason Mohammad will be marking Remembrance Sunday on Good Morning Sunday this weekend, with Marisha Wallace and former soldier Paul Minter appearing on the show.

Sunday Morning with Connie McLaughlin, 8am, BBC Radio Scotland

Connie McLaughlin will be hosting Sunday Morning on BBC Radio Scotland, two hours of music and conversation with a faith and ethical perspective.

Yr Oedfa, 12pm, BBC Radio Cymru

Former soldier and minister Ieuan Elfryn Jones will be leading a Service for Remembrance Day in Holyhead, remembering those who fell in the war.

Ceremony of Remembrance from the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, 10:30-11:45am, BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle

BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle will be broadcasting the Ceremony of Remembrance from the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

