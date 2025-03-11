Of course, there will be plenty of competition between the English and Irish horses and trainers.

Willie Mullins is the most successful trainer in the history of Cheltenham with over 100 winners to his name and will hope to return with a fresh crop of winners.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Cheltenham Festival 2025, including the full TV schedule.

How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free onITV1 and ITVX every day.

Alternatively you can tune in via Racingtv.com, which boasts exclusive coverage of the final two races of each day.

Live stream Cheltenham Festival online and via phone

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown exclusively online at Racingtv.com.

Cheltenham Festival TV schedule

Tuesday 11th March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

Wednesday 12th March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

Thursday 13th March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

Friday 14th March

ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm

