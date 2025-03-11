How to watch Cheltenham Festival 2025: TV channel, live stream and phone
Your guide to watching Cheltenham Festival 2025 on TV and live stream this week.
It's here. Cheltenham Festival is back for another year of drama, intrigue, thrills, spills and champion rides across four days.
The Gold Cup on Friday is the pinnacle race of the week, as Galopin Des Champs aims to complete a hat-trick of victories in the ultimate race.
Of course, there will be plenty of competition between the English and Irish horses and trainers.
Willie Mullins is the most successful trainer in the history of Cheltenham with over 100 winners to his name and will hope to return with a fresh crop of winners.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Cheltenham Festival 2025, including the full TV schedule.
How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free onITV1 and ITVX every day.
Alternatively you can tune in via Racingtv.com, which boasts exclusive coverage of the final two races of each day.
Live stream Cheltenham Festival online and via phone
You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
The last two races of each day will be shown exclusively online at Racingtv.com.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cheltenham Festival TV schedule
Tuesday 11th March
- ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm
- Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm
Wednesday 12th March
- ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm
- Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm
Thursday 13th March
- ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm
- Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm
Friday 14th March
- ITV1: 12:45pm – 5pm
- Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6pm
Cheltenham Gold Cup odds
Advertisement
In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for Cheltenham.
For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.