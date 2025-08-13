Although many may have thought it would be hard to match season 1's viewership records, season 2 has stepped up to the plate – despite being yet to release the rest of its episodes.

With the second half of season 2 arriving next month, the Wednesday viewership figures are only set to continue to grow, and may very well exceed season 1's.

At the time of its release back in November 2022, Wednesday premiered with 341.1 million hours in five days, which approximately totals to 50.1 million views, only slightly above season 2.

Wednesday season 2. Helen Sloan/Netflix

Wednesday season 1 continues to be Netflix's most popular English-language title ever, but with a staggered release for season 2, it could very well be the case that it smashes its own records.

Netflix hasn't been a stranger to adopting a staggered release pattern for some of its big releases, including You, Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

But it looks as though it's really set to pay off for Wednesday, if the current figures are anything to go by.

There are eight episodes in total for season 2, with the final four set to be released on Wednesday 6th September.

Teasing what's to come in the coming episodes, co-creator and co-showrunner Alfred Gough told Variety: "At the end of part 1, she’s literally blown up the world. Once she’s let everyone out, what has she unleashed? And how is she gonna be able to contain it?

"Wednesday is, in some ways, her own worst enemy, and her hubris always comes back to haunt her.

"We wanted to structure the season differently than season 1, which was a closed whodunit until the end of episodes 7 and 8. Here, you have this one mystery, and you solve part of that mystery, but then you unleash something."

We also, of course, already know that the future of Wednesday remains ever bright, with season 3 having been confirmed before season 2 even landed on our screens.

On the announcement of the show's renewal, Gough said: "Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.

"We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday."

Miles Millar, fellow co-creator and co-showrunner, also added: "We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!"

