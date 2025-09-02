With Part 2 will hopefully come plenty of answers we've been looking for, including the identity of the mysterious woman that Wednesday saved from Willow Hill, what happened to Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) sister Ophelia, and what lies ahead for Enid (Emma Myers) after Wednesday's terrifying vision.

Plus, we're set to see the return of Gwendoline Christie after her character's death in season 1 and, finally, Lady Gaga's debut.

But just when is Wednesday season 2 part 2 going to land on Netflix? Read on to find out.

What time is Wednesday season 2 released on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 part 2 will be released on Wednesday 3rd September at 8am BST.

As for other territories, please find our handy guide below on when Wednesday season 2 part 2 will be released where you are.

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

2am CT (USA)

3am ET (USA)

8am BST (UK)

9am CET (Central Europe)

3pm AWST (Australia)

5pm AEST (Australia)

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems in Wednesday season 2. Bernard Walsh/Netflix

How many episodes are there in Wednesday season 2?

There will be a total of eight episodes in the second season of Wednesday, with the first four episodes being released on Wednesday 6th August.

The second batch of episodes are set for release on Wednesday 3rd September.

Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.