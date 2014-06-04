The course will include more than 500 words and phrases and “never-before-heard material and words coined exclusively for the Living Language Dothraki course” and is billed as being just like learning a language in the classroom where the curriculum includes vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and cultural notes.

Just to be safe, the lessons will also include the derogatory terms you shouldn’t use: “Whatever you do, never call a Dothraki warrior an ifak (walker): the ultimate insult since it implies he can no longer ride his horse.”

The course will be narrated by Peterson himself and is available in three packages: a book and CD, an expanded online course and a companion mobile app. If you can’t wait until the autumn to place your order, you can pre-order now and also download a sample lesson on adjectives. Maybe it’ll be davra for the next episode.

To quickly satisfy your nerdy needs, here's a crash course from the sample lesson:

Adjectives:

davra - useful/good

dik - fast

fish - cold

haj - strong

naqis - small

zheana - beautiful

zhokwa - big

Here are a few sentences with the adjectives working with nouns:

Arakh davrae.

The arakh is good.

Arakh davra vos oflecha.

A good arakh will not be dull.

Hrazef dik adavrae.

The fast horse will be good.

Khaleesi zheanae.

The queen is beautiful.