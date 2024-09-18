In the exclusive clip of episode 6, we see Elendil asked if he renounces his crimes. After a pause and some tense looks from Eärien (Ema Horvath), he complies and says he does – which only prompts cries from the court and many a bowed head.

"And do you accept Ar-Pharazôn as Númenor's true king?" Elendil is then asked.

"I do not," he surprises everyone by saying, repeating it once more so that the assembled people in the court can also hear.

"For Númenor's true ruler is now and to the end of her days Míriel, daughter of Tar-Palantir. And the only traitor here is you," Elendil says, pointing at Pharazôn and walking up to the stage on which he stands.

He's quickly intercepted by guards and taken away – but that's not where the drama ends.

Lloyd Owen as Elendil in The Rings of Power. Amazon

Watch the clip at the top of this page to get a teaser of what happens next.

Could we be looking at a deadly fate for Elendil after all? We'll just have to wait and see.

There are eight episodes in total this season so with only a couple more instalments left, the stakes are about to get increasingly higher – get ready for more bloodshed before the season is out...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 releases new episodes on Prime Video weekly on Thursdays – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

